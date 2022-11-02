CNN Anchor Being Moved Off Primetime Following Low Ratings

Office of Senator Michael Bennet (Public Domain)

Star CNN anchor Jake Tapper will not be staying in primetime, according to breaking reporting out Wednesday afternoon in Semafor.

Tapper has been hosting the 9 p.m. hour of “CNN Tonight” for the past few weeks, and there was speculation that he could be named the permanent anchor of the timeslot following the 2022 midterm elections.

When his move to primetime was announced earlier this fall, it was stated that Tapper would remain in the spot through November 11 in a shakeup of hours leading up to the elections.

Now, the word is that Tapper will not get the permanent role at this time, and will instead be moved back to his “The Lead with Jake Tapper” timeslot, which is 4 p.m. ET.

We previously reported that CNN was disappointed with the ratings of Tapper in primetime.

CNBC last week reported that “Tapper's show has struggled out of the gate, consistently losing to his competition for total audience to MSNBC's 'Alex Wagner Tonight' and Fox News' 'Hannity.' CNN executives are writing off the early poor performance to Tapper experimenting with the form, saying he's effectually doing a pilot show each night. But it's possible primetime viewers aren't looking for the same thing Licht wants -- a no-nonsense host who steers clear of outrage."

CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht, who took the reign of the cable news network in May, has been looking at options to fill the 9 p.m. slot since taking over the leadership role.

The timeslot has been vacant since Chris Cuomo was fired last year.

Cuomo has since moved to rival network NewsNation, and, as we reported earlier today, will be anchoring election coverage for that network next week.

