Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star

Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network.

Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.

Cuomo launched his show on the cable news network, which used to be known as WGN America, last month. He anchors the 8 p.m. ET hour with a show called "Cuomo."

Vittert, who reported from all over the United States and around the world for Fox News, joined NewsNation as anchor of "On Balance with Leland Vittert" in the spring of 2021. "On Balance" airs weeknights at 7 p.m. ET.

Vittert has been displayed prominently at the network, anchoring much of the network's political coverage, including their coverage of major U.S. Senate debates this year.

For the midterm elections, Cuomo and Vittert will anchor their coverage from the network's headquarters.

NextTV notes that "to get up-to-date election results and calls of races, NewsNation will be working with Decision Desk HQ. Decision Desk HQ's head of data science, Scott Tranter, will appear in the Chicago studio, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how it operates."

They will be joined on air by associate editor of The Hill Niall Stange, NewsNation Washington bureau chief Mike Viqueira, correspondents Kaleigh Beeson and Tom Dempsey, as well as analysts Chris Stirewalt and George Will.

Stirewalt was the long-time head of the decision desk at Fox News. He departed the network after the 2020 election cycle, where Fox was the first to call the state of Arizona for Joe Biden.

In a statement, Michael Corn, President of News for NewsNation, said, "we are excited to bring viewers the most comprehensive coverage of election night anywhere, as our team anchors the newscast from the heart of America. After providing exclusive coverage of candidate debates in Georgia, Texas and Pennsylvania, NewsNation is preparing to deliver election-night results with a level of transparency and detail never before seen on TV."

