Morale at CNN is at "All-Time-Low"

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Morale at cable news outlet CNN is at an "all-time low" due to a lack of communication from new CNN senior leadership, and particularly from new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over in May, according to the Daily Beast.

New reporting in the Confider media newsletter from The Daily Beast breaks down a series of incidents that has led to what sources call a "crisis in communication" at the network.

CNN staffers have been learning about major changes, such as star anchor Jim Sciutto returning to air and CNN making cuts to its original series and films unit, from media reports before hearing it from their bosses.

Reporting this summer indicated that the firing of media reporter and anchor Brian Stelter was leaked to the media before an official announcement was set to be made as well.

The Confider notes that "CNN staffers are 'pissed' that Jim Sciutto is being allowed to return to the air at a time when staffers are facing widespread layoffs." Sciutto has been off the air and was "the subject of an internal investogation after a bizarre incident in which he fell and injured himself while on a foreign reporting trip with his producer."

Now, staffers apparently only learned that Sciutto is returning to air after reading about it in the network's Reliable Sources newsletter, which has been written solo by media reporter Oliver Darcy since Stelter was let go.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.