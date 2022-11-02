NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Gary Knight via CC 2.0

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media.

Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.

Barrett News Media notes that in her time at HuffPost, Terkel "held various roles with the news media outlet as she edited and wrote stories concerning people throughout the political spectrum."

In a statement posted to Twitter, Tom Namako, the Executive Editor and Vice President of NBC Digital said, "excited to announce @aterkel is joining @NBCNews Digital as Senior Politics Editor overseeing campaign and breaking politics journalism. She's done excellent work defining @HuffPost's distinct coverage, and @etjohnstone and I are thrilled about what's next for her here."

In an email to staff, Namako said,

"Throughout her tenure, Amanda crafted and directed the site's defining and distinct political coverage -- her team broke major news on the biggest stories of the day, and delivered them with authority and verve. This includes on-the-ground reporting on the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, seven presidential and midterm campaign cycles and work that examined how decisions in Washington affect people's everyday lives."

