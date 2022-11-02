Musk Makes Major Leadership Change

Steve Jurvetson via CC 2.0

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has made another major move in his effort to further take control of the social media giant Twitter after his purchase last week. He has dissolved Twitter's board of directors, leaving him as Twitter's sole board member, according to BBC News.

According to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Musk became the sole director of Twitter following his deal to buy Twitter on October 27.

The former board included the former CEO Parag Agrawal, who was fired within hours of Musk taking over. According to The Wrap, the board also included "Bret Taylor, Omid Kordestani, David Rosenblatt, Martha Lane Fox, Patrick Pichette, Egon Durban, Fei-Fei Li and Mimi Alemayehou."

Musk, the richest person in the world. also took to the social networking site following the acquisition to declare himself "chief twit," leading many to speculate he was giving himself the title of CEO. He later clarified that he did not have any idea who the CEO of the company would be.

A new board and new leadership under Musk is expected to be formed in the coming days and weeks as Musk makes more moves to implement his vision on Twitter. Once news came out about the board being dissolved and Musk being the sole director, Musk tweeted that it would be "temporary," according to Al Jazeera.

