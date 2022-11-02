Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham Subpoena

Gage Skidmore via CC by SA 3.0

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to keep him from having to testify before a grand jury later this month.

Graham is currently scheduled to testify before a Georgia grand jury in Atlanta on November 17.

Per CNN, “Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated that she would like to question Graham on calls he made to election officials in Georgia after the 2020 election. Lawyers for the senator have characterized the calls as ‘investigatory phone calls’ carried out in furtherance of a legitimate legislative activity meant to inform him on his upcoming certification decision.”

The decision from the supreme court to decline to block the subpoena was unsigned, meaning it came from the court as a whole. CNN notes that there were no public descents.

Per the report, “In the unsigned order, the justices agreed with the lower courts – noting that Graham could not be asked to talk specifically about issues related to his legislative role. The court also noted that should disputes arise about particular questions the Senator’s lawyers can still object to questions on a case-by-case basis.”

Graham had argued that he should not have to testify because the testimony is protected by the speech and debate clause of the United States Constitution, which protects lawmakers from proceedings related to their duties and legislators.

