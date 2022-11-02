"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Alan Light by CC 2.0

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News.

Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.

Garrett said the following on social media,

"My sister, Dawn, never wanted anyone to know about the surgery," he wrote. "Since it has been leaked on social media, I would really appreciate everyone’s understanding that it has already been a difficult time having lost both of our parents and a cousin recently. Please just keep my sister in your thoughts and prayers and respect our family’s privacy. Thank you."

Lyn played Dodie Harper Douglas on the hit 1960s television series. She quit acting at the age of 15.

Stanley Livingston, who played Chip Douglas in the show, said in a Facebook post,

"just found out my little TV Sis, DAWN LYN (Dodie), is in a COMA and fighting for her life. She had surgery recently to remove a brain tumor. Please pray for her to have a swift and full recovery. I took Dawn out to lunch a couple of months ago. We had a great time reminiscing about our MTS days. Dawn is one of the nicest human beings I have ever known. Thoughts and prayers also go out to her husband, John, at this time. This is devastating news!”

In an update, he wrote, “she remains unconscious battling meningitis. Her vitals and brain waves are good. The doctors and nurses are aggressively fighting the bacterial infection. They’re optimistic.”