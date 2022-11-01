NBA Head Coach Fired Amid Rough Start

Erik Cleves Kristensen via CC 2.0

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday after a 2-5 start to the 2022-2023 season, according to ESPN.

It appears that the move may not have been completely the team's decision, as ESPN later put out new information that the decision to part ways was mutual. This was reported by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

"We want to thank Steve for everything he brought to our franchise over the past two-plus seasons. Since becoming head coach, Steve was faced with a number of unprecedented challenges, and we are sincerely grateful for his leadership, patience and humility throughout his tenure. Personally, this was an immensely difficult decision; however, after much deliberation and evaluation of how the season has begun, we agreed that a change is necessary at this time," Nets General Manager Sean Marks said in a statement.

Nash put out a statement of his own, thanking the team for an "amazing experience with many challenges that I'm incredibly grateful for."

Nash joined the team as head coach in September 2020 and led the team to a 94-67 record during his time with the team.

Star Kevin Durant gave the team an ultimatum in June, according to TMZ, instructing the team to either fire Nash and general manager Sean Marks or trade him to another team. TMZ notes that Durant changed his tune, later saying that he would "move forward" with the partnership with the team.

Following the news of Nash's departure, ESPN reported that a likely new head coach had come into focus, with suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka being the likely next coach. The report indicated that a deal could be finalized in the next day or two.

