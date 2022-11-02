Stefan Brending by CC SA 3.0

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys.

Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.

In the statement, the band says "police on the scene stated that he died from trauma to the head caused by an accidental fall. Arrangements are pending and will be announced in the coming days. We ask that you respect the family's privacy during this difficult time."

Peligro was a drummer for the Dead Kennedys until the band broke up in 1986. He then joined the Red Hott Chili Peppers accord to CNN.

CNN notes that "his passion for punk rock and funky music continued with his new band, Peligro, which featured him as a singer and guitarist."

There have not been many details released about the fall that led to his death, other than to say it appeared to be accidental and that the death was due to head trauma that resulted from the fall.

More details on the death will likely be provided once a complete investigation is conducted.

In a statement, Red Hot Chili Peppers founder Flea said, "I'm devastated today, a river of tears, but all my life I will treasure every second. The first time I saw you play with the DK's in '81 you blew my mind. The power, the soul, the recklessness. You became my beloved friend, so many times of every kind... you live forever in our hearts, you wild man, you bringer of joy, you giant hearted man."

