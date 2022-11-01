FCC Commissioner Calls for Ban of Popular Social Networking Site

Solen Feyissa by CC 2.0

Brendan Carr, who serves as one of the five commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), says that the U.S. government should ban TikTok, according to Axios.

Carr says that The Council on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should take action on TikTok.

According to Axios, “TikTok is currently in negotiations with CFIUS, an interagency committee that conducts national security reviews of foreign companies’ deals, to determine whether it can be divested by Chinese parent company ByteDance to an American company and remain operational in the United States.”

In an interview, Carr said, “I don’t believe there is a path forward for anything other than a ban.”

Carr suggests that there isn’t “a world in which you could come up with sufficient protection of the data that you could have sufficient confidence that it’s not finding its way back into the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.”

In a statement, TikTok says, “Commissioner Carr has no role in the confidential discussions with the U.S. government related to TikTok and appears to be expressing views independent of his role as an FCC commissioner.

“We are confident that we are on a path to reaching an agreement with the U.S. Government that will satisfy all reasonable national security concerns.”

According to a Forbes article last month, "a China-based team at TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, planned to use the TikTok app to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens."

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.