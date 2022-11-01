Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety.

The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer.

Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”

In a November 2021 statement, Cormac announced his cancer diagnosis.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet. If you or someone you love is effected by cancer, please feel free to reach out for it is an emotional rollercoaster unlike anything else. Love to you all please make sure to do the things that you love. Life is short. It is chaos. And you never know when it’s going to be you. Be well and go to the doctor. Fuck cancer.”

Following his death, the following statement was put out by his family:

“He was a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness,” his family said in a statement. “As wild as he was, Cormac was also the embodiment of kindness. A gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him. The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him. An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

Tim Roth has been in several Quetin Tarantino films, including “Resevoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Hateful Eight.” He was nominated for an Oscar in 1995’s “Rob Roy.”

