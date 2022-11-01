CNN's New CEO's Management Style is Very Different From Jeff Zucker

Creative Commons

Earlier this year, CNN named a new President and CEO, Chris Licht. Licht was hired to replace Jeff Zucker, who was ousted in the wake of an investigation into a relationship he had with a colleague.

Licht came from CBS, where he was executive producer of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." He also helped launch the "CBS This Morning" morning show which later became "CBS Mornings." Prior to his time at CBS, he also worked at MSNBC, where he was a top producer and close ally to "Morning Joe" and host Joe Scarborough. He helped to launch that program as well.

Licht has been intentional about the differences in his management style as compared to his predecessor, according to many reports, including CNBC.

Zucker was known to call into the control room at CNN at all hours of the day or night, asking for stories to be covered, giving notes on how they should be covered and suggesting questions to ask. Zucker's calls and texts then led to directly impacting what was happening on the network in real-time.

Per CNBC, "Licht is purposefully leading CNN differently than Zucker. He's avoiding saying what he thinks about individual show choices, according to people familiar with his leadership style. Licht has said in private meetings that he's trying to empower executive producers and show producers to make decisions by themselves. He wants employees to hear marching orders from direct managers rather than him. That's a significant change for show leaders who have been conditioned to wait for Zucker's blessing before acting."

Seemingly comparing his style to Zucker's, Zucker said "I love the control room, and I love the feeling of sending a text and seeing it show up on screen 10 minutes later, but there's so much happening that we'll be paralyzed if everyone is waiting to hear from me. That's just not how I operate."

The report indicates that the change in style makes some employees anxious. It has also been noted that Licht does not have an office in the newsroom, unlike Zucker. Instead, Licht's office is on a different floor.

Zucker has been making many moves since taking over in May. Cutting shows, firing hosts, moving around hosts and shows, and cutting back on the use of the breaking news banner. CNBC also notes that Licht "wants CNN to cover stories more like a newspaper and less like Politico... That means more stories that an average family would discuss around the dinner table and less obsessive focus on politics. He'd like to cover more business, technology and even sports."

Licht believed CNN would "hover in outrage," and he wants to change that.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.