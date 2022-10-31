New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.

Tapper was moved from 4 p.m. ET, where he hosted "The Lead with Jake Tapper." Since earlier this month, Tapper has been hosting the 9 p.m. ET hour of CNN Tonight, which has been vacant for nearly a year since Chris Cuomo was fired from his primetime CNN program.

Tapper has not been named as a permanent host for the hour, but rather as a host through the midterm elections, which are next week. The move was made by CNN's new CEO, Chris Licht.

CNBC notes that "Licht has told anchors he's looking for authenticity on air. That attitude is what prompted him to center the network's primetime lineup around Tapper."

The report notes the struggles that Tapper's new hour has had.

"Tapper's show has struggled out of the gate, consistently losing to his competition for total audience to MSNBC's 'Alex Wagner Tonight' and Fox News' 'Hannity.' CNN executives are writing off the early poor performance to Tapper experimenting with the form, saying he's effectually doing a pilot show each night. But it's possible primetime viewers aren't looking for the same thing Licht wants -- a no-nonsense host who steers clear of outrage."

The move was one of many by Licht in recent months, including the debut of a new morning show that starts Tuesday, anchored by Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

