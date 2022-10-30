The Executive Who Banned Trump From Twitter Has Been Fired

United States Senate - Office of Dan Sullivan, Public Domain

The Twitter executive who was responsible for the ban of former President Donald Trump from the platform was fired just hours after Elon Musk took over as owner and chief executive officer of the company, according to The Independent.

Vijaya Gadde, who served as head of legal, policy and trust at the company, was fired on Thursday evening as Musk took over the company. Three other top Twitter executives were also let go.

Per the Independent,

It has been reported that Ms. Gadde played a central role in Twitter's decision to ban Mr. Trump with CEO Jack Dorsey vacationing on a private island at the time.

Trump was banned from Twitter in January of 2021 amid the riot on January 6 at the Capitol. Trump was also banned from Instagram and Facebook.

Musk has been open about his desire for Twitter to be a "virtual town square," and has talked of his belief in free speech on the platform. Earlier this year, as The Independent notes, Musk called the ban of Trump from the platform a "mistake," although he has not directly answered whether he would reverse the ban.

For his part, former President Trump has said he would not return to Twitter, instead staying he will stay on Truth Social, the social networking site that he launched earlier this year.

Elon Musk said on Twitter on Friday that he would reverse bans that "anyone suspended for minor & dubious reasons will be freed from Twitter jail." It is unclear if Trump would be included in such an action.

Musk also said that no moves to reverse bans would be made until a new content moderation council that he forms can meet.

