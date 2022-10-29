Legendary College Football Coach Dies

TigerNet.com via CC SA 2.0

College football coaching legend Vince Dooley has died, according to Yahoo! Sports.

Dooley died on Friday at the age of 90.

Dooley coached the Georgia Bulldogs NCAA football team between 1964 and 1988, becoming the winningest coach in the program's history. Dooley won 201 games with the Bulldogs during his tenure in Georgia. His overall record was 201-77-10.

In a tweet announcing the death, Georgia Football's official twitter account said

It is impossible to quantify what Coach Dooley has meant for the University of Georgia. He embodied everything that UGA represents and made where this program stands today possible. Daw Nation, we celebrate and honor the life of a DGD! Thank you, Coach.

Dooley won a national championship with the Bulldogs in 1980. That was the last championship for the university until January of 2022, when they defeated Alabama.

The 1980 squad went 12-0 enroute to the title. 2022 Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker rushed for 1,616 yards and 15 touchdowns on that team, finishing third in the Heisman voting.

Dooley became athletic director at the school in 1979 and served in that role until 2004, when he retired.

The Bulldogs' current head coach, Kirby Smart, issued the following statement via Twitter

Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley. He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics.

