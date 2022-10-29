Phoenix, AZ

Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA Team

News Breaking LIVE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjMA9_0iqrs76a00
Pete Souza, Public Domain

Former United States President Barack Obama is interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns, according to The Ringer and Fox News.

Sports analyst Bill Simmons, who is the founder of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, said on his podcast, "the days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over... the one guy who might pull it off here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups. And that's the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."

Besides the group that apparently includes the former president, who is known to be a big basketball fan, other names rumored to be interested in purchasing the Suns include basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos has a net worth of $134.4 billion.

Fox News notes the details that has led to the Suns being for sale...

The team is for sale after owner Robert Sarver used the N-word at least five times and 'engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Barack Obama# NBA# Phoenix Suns# Business# Sports

Comments / 126

Published by

Breaking News service ran by the team behind News Breaking LIVE, which published breaking news to Twitter for over 10 years

California State
9074 followers

More from News Breaking LIVE

CNN Primetime Anchor Reportedly Didn't Want to Stay in Primetime

CNN anchor Jake Tapper had only agreed to host a show in primetime through the 2022 midterms, reports indicate. The report after CNN announced Wednesday afternoon that Tapper would be leaving primetime after November 11 and returning to his 4 p.m. ET broadcast of "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

Read full story
1 comments

Top News Site Moving Away From Charging to Read It

Digital media site Insider, parent company of brands such as Business Insider, is moving much of its content away from a paywall structure, according to Axios. Nicholas Carlson, the global editor-in-chief of Insider, says that much of the content on the site that had previously been behind a paywall will now be available for free.

Read full story
1 comments

CNN Anchor Being Moved Off Primetime Following Low Ratings

Office of Senator Michael Bennet (Public Domain) Star CNN anchor Jake Tapper will not be staying in primetime, according to breaking reporting out Wednesday afternoon in Semafor.

Read full story
262 comments

Chris Cuomo to Anchor Election Coverage Alongside Former Fox News Star

Chris Cuomo will be anchoring election coverage once again, providing election results and analysis for his new network, NewsNation, according to the network. Cuomo will be anchoring midterm election coverage on November 8 alongside former Fox News reporter Leland Vittert.

Read full story
141 comments

Morale at CNN is at "All-Time-Low"

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Morale at cable news outlet CNN is at an "all-time low" due to a lack of communication from new CNN senior leadership, and particularly from new CNN CEO Chris Licht, who took over in May, according to the Daily Beast.

Read full story
132 comments

NBC News Makes Major Hiring Announcement

Amanda Terkel is leaving HuffPost, formerly known as The Huffington Post, to become senior politics editor at NBC News, according to Barrett News Media. Terkel has been at HuffPost for 12 years and will begin her new position at NBC News on November 14. She notes that she will be "overseeing campaign coverage and politics breaking news" as part of her new position.

Read full story
31 comments

Musk Makes Major Leadership Change

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has made another major move in his effort to further take control of the social media giant Twitter after his purchase last week. He has dissolved Twitter's board of directors, leaving him as Twitter's sole board member, according to BBC News.

Read full story
5 comments
Atlanta, GA

Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham Subpoena

The United States Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected an emergency appeal by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to keep him from having to testify before a grand jury later this month. Graham is currently scheduled to testify before a Georgia grand jury in Atlanta on November 17.

Read full story
35 comments

"My Three Sons" Star in Coma After Brain Surgery

Dawn Lyn, a former child star who starred in the sitcom “My Three Sons,” is in a coma, according to Fox News. Lyn, 59, was undergoing brain surgery and fell into a coma. Her brother, former teen idol Leif Garrett, confirmed the news to Fox News.

Read full story
12 comments

NBA Head Coach Fired Amid Rough Start

The Brooklyn Nets fired head coach Steve Nash on Tuesday after a 2-5 start to the 2022-2023 season, according to ESPN. It appears that the move may not have been completely the team's decision, as ESPN later put out new information that the decision to part ways was mutual. This was reported by NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Read full story
5 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.

Read full story
73 comments

FCC Commissioner Calls for Ban of Popular Social Networking Site

Brendan Carr, who serves as one of the five commissioners at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), says that the U.S. government should ban TikTok, according to Axios. Carr says that The Council on Foreign Investment in the U.S. (CFIUS) should take action on TikTok.

Read full story
107 comments

President Biden Says Democrats Campaigned in 54 States

In a speech on Friday night ahead of the midterm elections taking place next week, United States President Joe Biden appeared to make a gaffe by saying that Democrats campaigned in 54 states in 2018, according to Fox News.

Read full story
247 comments

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”

Read full story
65 comments

Trump Goes on Offensive Against PGA Tour

Former President Donald Trump has spoken out against the Professional Golfer's Association, known as the PGA, according to The Mirror. Trump is calling out the league for how it has handled the situation regarding rival LIV Tour, a Saudi-backed tour that launched this year that has poached top golfers, including Dusting Johnson and Phil Mickelson, from the PGA.

Read full story
85 comments

CNN's New CEO's Management Style is Very Different From Jeff Zucker

Earlier this year, CNN named a new President and CEO, Chris Licht. Licht was hired to replace Jeff Zucker, who was ousted in the wake of an investigation into a relationship he had with a colleague.

Read full story
5 comments

New CNN Primetime Anchor Struggling in Ratings

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Jake Tapper, who has been moved to a key primetime timeslot on CNN over the past weeks, has been struggling with ratings in his early days, according to CNBC.

Read full story
207 comments

Elon Musk Wants to Relaunch Another Major Social Media App

Elon Musk has already bought social media giant Twitter, and now he is asking the engineers at the site to begin work on rebooting defunct social media app Vine, according to Axios.

Read full story
1 comments

Chris Cuomo Reportedly "Fuming" at Ratings, Making Demands

Reports are coming out of cable news startup NewsNation that their new star anchor, Chris Cuomo, is demanding to be moved to a new timeslot amid shrinking ratings, according to the reports.

Read full story
122 comments

Trump Makes Emergency Appeal to Supreme Court

Former United States President Donald Trump has filed an emergency request with the U.S. Supreme Court asking for the court to block the House Ways and Means Committee from being able to obtain his tax returns, according to Bloomberg.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy