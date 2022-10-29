Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA Team

Pete Souza, Public Domain

Former United States President Barack Obama is interested in purchasing the Phoenix Suns, according to The Ringer and Fox News.

Sports analyst Bill Simmons, who is the founder of the sports and pop culture website The Ringer, said on his podcast, "the days of somebody being able to put in a little amount of money and run the team, those days are over... the one guy who might pull it off here, but I heard Obama is involved in one of the groups. And that's the one guy who I feel like would make him the actual face, and the money guys would be so happy to have him in the front."

Besides the group that apparently includes the former president, who is known to be a big basketball fan, other names rumored to be interested in purchasing the Suns include basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Bezos has a net worth of $134.4 billion.

Fox News notes the details that has led to the Suns being for sale...

The team is for sale after owner Robert Sarver used the N-word at least five times and 'engaged in instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees, made many sex-related comments about the physical appearance of female employees and other women, and on several occasions engaged in inappropriate physical conduct toward male employees."

