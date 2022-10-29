CNBC Legend Jim Cramer "Chokes Up" On Air

Tulane Public Relations by CC 2.0

Legendary business anchor Jim Cramer, who has been on CNBC as host of "Mad Money" since 2005, "choked up" on Thursday during a broadcast of the "Squawk on the Street" program, apologizing to viewers, according to The Washington Times.

Cramer, 67, regularly gives advice on stocks for viewers to invest in or avoid, and on Thursday, Cramer was apologizing for advising viewers to invest in Meta, the parent company of social media giant Facebook.

"Let me say this. I made a mistake here," Cramer said on air. "I was wrong. I trusted this management team... I trusted them, not myself. For that, I regret. I've been in this business for 40 years, and I did a bad job. I'm not proud," Cramer said on air.

The Washington Times notes that Cramer appeared "visibly pained" on air and "choked up" with his "voice halting and trembling as he spoke."

Cramer advised viewers of CNBC in June to buy the stock, saying Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was "simply unstoppable." He also suggested that the metaverse, which Meta has pivoted towards over the past year, would be a "cool place to go."

The Meta stock fell nearly 25 percent on Thursday after the company reported a 4 percent decrease for the past quarter, as compared to the same period a year ago.

At the close of the trading day Thursday, Meta traded under $98 a share, the lowest the company has traded at since 2016.

