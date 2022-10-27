Biden Official Violated Law, Special Counsel Says

Public Domain

Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff under President Biden, has been issued a warning letter after he allegedly violated the law by "retweeting a political message on his government Twitter account," according to the Associated Press.

The Office of Special Counsel issued a memo saying Klain "ran afoul of the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using their official roles to influence elections, including supporting candidates, while acting in their official capacities," according to the AP.

The memo was in relation to a tweet Klain retweeted from his government twitter account on May 22 from a Democratic political action committee, or PAC, relating to delivering infant formula. The tweet included the message "get your Democrats Deliver merch today!" which was what violated the act, according to the letter.

America First Legal, a conservative legal group ran by Trump adviser Stephen Miller, had called for an investigation into the retweet.

During former President Trump's term, "Miller and at least a dozen other former Trump administration officials repeatedly violated that same law, without consequence and with Trump's approval," the report indicates. The Office of Special Counsel called those violations a "willful disregard for the Hatch Act."

The White House has apologized for Klain's actions, saying that he "got it wrong this time" and pledging he would be more careful. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says "we are not perfect, but our violations have been few."

