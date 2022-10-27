Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before Elections

Roadiejay, Public Domain

Police raced to the campaign office of Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs this week after a reported break-in, according to multiple reports.

The break-in was reported as a “commercial burglary” at the office, which is located north of downtown Phoenix, Arizona, according to the Daily Mail.

Police declined to say what was taken from the office, although the Daily Mail notes that “possible items taken from the office include lists naming campaign volunteers and potential strategies for the final two weeks of Hobbs’ campaign.”

A man wearing a green shirt and gray shorts was seen on video outside the office. The address of the office is not public, “suggesting the man had prior knowledge of what he would be doing and what he would be taking,” the Mail reports.

Nicole DeMont, the campaign manager for Hobbs’ campaign, put out the following statement:

“Earlier this week, a break-in occurred at our campaign headquarters. We continue to cooperate with law enforcement as they investigate, and we are thankful to the men and women of the Phoenix Police Department for their work to keep us safe.

“Secretary Hobbs and her staff have faced hundreds of death threats and threats of violence over the course of this campaign. Throughout this race, we have been clear that the safety of our staff and of the Secretary is our number one priority.

“Let’s be clear: for nearly two years Kari Lake and her allies have been spreading dangerous misinformation and inciting threats against anyone they see fit. The threats against Arizonans attempting to exercise their constitutional rights and their attacks on elected officials are the direct result of a concerted campaign of lies and intimidation.

“It won’t work. Katie is running for governor to ensure the safety and security of every Arizona family. She will win this race.”

