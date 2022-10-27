Reporter Fired for Questioning Network's Decision to Air Trump Rally

Public Domain

NewsNation, the cable news network ran by Nexstar, has fired Paul Gerke, a New York-based journalist after he questioned the network's "mission" after it broadcast a Donald Trump rally uninterrupted.

Gerke, who appeared on air for the network, repeatedly questioned the network's news president Michael Corn during a conference call, according to the New York Post.

"The conference call became tense as Gerke repeatedly pressed Corn over NewsNation's 'mission' as a news organization, arguing that while NewsNation 'advertises' itself as being 'unbiased,' it aired the rally without analysis or corrections from network anchors, according to a source familiar with the call," the New York Post reports.

Gerke continued to question what the mission was, the source told the outlet. "Corn doesn't like to be pushed or questioned," the source said.

After the back and forth, Corn told Gerke "he could leave," the report goes on to say.

Following the report, Gerke took to Twitter, seeming to confirm what had transpired in a thread by advertising himself for a new position.

Gerke's LinkedIn shows that he was with the network from August 2021 until October 2022. He described his roles at the network as "National Correspondent for NewsNation’s debut AM show, Morning in America. Transitioned to an evening correspondent for Rush Hour and NewsNation Prime. Fill-in anchored NewsNation Tonight and an odd episode of Prime."

NewsNation, which launched in September 2020, has been regularly expanding and adding more broadcast hours in an effort to be a 24-hour cable news operation. The network took over the former "WGN America" channel, which was also owned by Nexstar.

Anchors on the network include Ashleigh Banfield, Dan Abrams, Leland Vittert, and as of earlier this month, Chris Cuomo. The network also includes a morning show hosted by former "Good Morning America" anchor Adrienne Bankert.

