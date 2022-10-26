Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.

CNN Chief Executive Officer and chairman Chris Licht made the announcement in a memo to staff, saying that "executives would take a herd look at spending across the business, signaling budget cuts and layoffs before the end of the year," according to the NYT report.

Licht says that due to the state of the global economy, "noticeable change" would be made to the organization in the coming months.

In the memo, Licht told staffers,

That, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy, because it will affect people, budgets and projects.

Licht went on to say that he would "not allow these changes to affect our position as the world's leading news source." Due to this, he said he is working to protect the newsgathering process in the cuts, as well as looking for ways to invest in the digital business of the company.

As far as spending on the television side of the business, the report notes that Licht hopes to "preserve spending on prime-time and morning programming."

The cost-cutting moves also reflect the wider organizational strategy of parent company Warner Bros. Discover, which has made cuts in other businesses, including HBO Max.

