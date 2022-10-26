Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35

Michael Fleischhacker - Public Domain

The Washington Post has announced that Neema Roshania Patel, a founding editor of The Lily, "the Washington post's news site for millenial women," has died at 35.

Roshania Patel was working as an editor for the paper, working with the Next Generation audience development team. The team is tasked at developing a younger audience of readers at the post, as well as a more diverse readership.

After working for print, online and broadcast outlets, Ms. Roshania Patel joined the Post in 2016 as a digital editor before helping launch The Lily the next year. As deputy editor, she helped build The Lily into a website focused on original and curated material for and about women and helped grow the brand in newsletters and social media platforms including Instagram and Twitter.

Roshania Patel was part of many projects at the Post, including the "Anxiety Chronicles" and a book club focusing on authors, mainly women of color.

She served as the head editor of The Lily, and became an editor on the Next Generation team in October of last year.

"What stood out immediately was her desire to collaborate -- to take what she had learned running The Lily and infuse it into every department, every article and every project," Phoebe Connelly, senior editor of Next Generation, said in a statement.

The cause of death for Roshania Patel was gastric cancer.

