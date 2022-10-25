Earthquake Rocks San Francisco Bay Area

USGS

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake was felt around the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

The earthquake, which hit at 11:42 a.m. at a depth of 4 miles, struck "just south of Mount Hamilton in the hills about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose," according to SFGate. "A magnitude 3.1 aftershock struck shortly after 11:47 a.m. in the same area."

Bay Area residents took notice, with thousands posting to Twitter in the seconds and minutes after the earthquake, noting that they had felt the shaking. No damage was immediately reported.

Richard Allen, the director of the Seismology Lab at UC Berkeley, says, "this is the biggest earthquake since Napa in the Bay Area." The Napa quake, which occurred in 2014, was a 6.0 magnitude and injured more than 100 people.

On the USGS website, more than 18,000 people had reported that they had felt the earthquake as of Tuesday afternoon, "with reports coming as far north as Fairfield, as far east as Stockton and as far south as King City," according to SFGate.

There were reports on Twitter that some people received an alert on their phones from an early earthquake warning system of shaking seconds before the shaking started. These systems have been used worldwide to give warning to areas before shaking is felt, but is relatively new to the United States.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.