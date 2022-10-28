Most Wanted Fugitive Captured

Dean Garforth (National Crime Agency)

Dean Garforth, one of the most wanted men in Britain, has been taken into custody in Spain, ending a manhunt that lasted several months.

Garforth was taken into custody in Costa del Sol, according to the Daily Mail, after an apprehension that included Garforth ramming into officers with an electric bicycle while trying to flee.

Per the Daily Mail,

Dean Garforth, 30, was held as he left his hideaway in the upmarket resort of Marbella on an electric bike. Spanish police said the Liverpool-born alleged drugs and weapons trafficker injured two police officers in a bid to avoid detention by smashing bis bike into them.

Garforth is now being held on an international arrest warrant after being placed on Britain's Most Wanted list back in January of 2022.

He was announced as being wanted along with 11 other men on charges of weapons and drug trafficking.

According to Crimestoppers UK, Garforth "is allegedly involved in a well-established Organised Crime Group supplying significant quantities of cocaine and cannabis and involved in trading firearms and ammunition. It is alleged he used the now defunct encrypted communications platform EncroChat to facilitate these offences in and around the North West of England and that his OCG also adulterated the drugs before moving them on."

The Crimestoppers website also noted that he was believed to be in Spain.

