"Friends" Star Reveals Heart Stopped for Several Minutes

Actor Matthew Perry, famous for playing Chandler Bing in the hit 90s television show "Friends," has revealed that he was forced to pull out of a Netflix film due to an incident where his heart had stopped for several minutes, according to Rolling Stone.

Perry, 53, revealed in his upcoming memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which comes out on November 1, that his heart had stopped during the time period when filming was occurring for "Don't Look Up," where he was set to appear alongside Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill.

Perry's role in the film was set to be as a Republican journalist.

The health scare occurred when Perry was at a treatment center for addiction in Switzerland. Perry reveals in the book that he was battling alcohol and opioid addiction, even being on 1,800 milligrams of hydrocodone while filming a scene for the film.

While in treatment, Perry says, his heart stopped and doctors raced to save his life. He says that doctors "broke eight of his ribs trying to resuscitate him," according to Rolling Stone.

Perry reveals his decades-long battle with addiction, going back to a first drink he had at the age of 14. He reveals that he spent up to $9 million on recovery efforts, including rehab, over the years.

Perry says that at the rehab center, he was telling doctors of severe pain, which didn't really exist. "Doctors at the rehab center had been prescribing Perry hydrocodone," Rolling Stone reports.

He was then set to have a surgery for his back, and "Perry writes that he stayed up all night taking hydrocodone. In the operating room, he was administered propofol, which is regularly used for anesthesia. But the drug stopped Perry's heart."

You can read more about Perry's account of the incident at Rolling Stone.

