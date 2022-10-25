Supreme Court Issues Temporary Pause of Lindsey Graham Testimony

U.S. Senate Photo Office - Public Domain

The order that mandated Sen. Lindsey Graham testify in front of a Georgia grand jury has been temporarily halted by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, according to CNN.

Thomas on Monday made the ruling to freeze the lower court order. Per CNN, "Thomas acted alone because he has jurisdiction of the lower court that issued the original order."

The order does not affect how the justices will ultimately rule on whether to overturn the ruling ordering Graham to testify, but will instead put a temporary freeze on it in order to give the Supreme Court more time to consider what their ruling will be.

CNN notes that "Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, is spearheading a special grand jury investigation into Donald Trump-aligned efforts to manipulate the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. She has indicated that she would like to question Graham on calls he made to election officials in Georgia after the election."

Graham, however, argues that he should not be compelled to testify due to the U.S. Constitution's Speech or Debate clause, "which shields legislators from certain law enforcement action for conduct connected to their legislative duties," according to the report.

The next step in this process is that the Supreme Court has asked for a filed response from the Fulton County, Georgia, investigators by this upcoming Thursday, October 27.

