Don Lemon Reveals His Thoughts on CNN's New CEO

In preparing for his new CNN show, “CNN This Morning,” which debuts on November 1 on the cable news network, Don Lemon has spoken out about his thoughts on the network’s new management, namely new CNN CEO Chris Licht.

In an interview with Semafor’s Max Tani, Lemon discussed a number of topics, including his new morning show, his old primetime show, and his thoughts on CNN’s new CEO Chris Licht.

The common media narrative over the recent months is that Licht is moving CNN more to the center, and has been making changes to this end. This summer’s departure of media reporter Brian Stelter added to this theory. White House Correspondent John Hartwood also left the network in September.

Many speculated that other hosts who frequently publicly criticized former President Donald Trump, including Lemon and weekend anchor Jim Acosta, who frequently butted heads with Trump and his press secretaries at press conferences while Trump was in office, would be next out the door.

Instead, Licht moved Lemon from his primetime spot to the morning show, where Lemon will work with Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins, who covered both President Trump and President Biden as a CNN White House correspondent.

When asked by Tani about his thoughts on Licht, Lemon responded in a complimentary tone, saying,

I really like Chris. When I read stories about what’s happening at CNN and about Chris and what he’s doing, I think it’s unfair. I think people should give him a chance. Everyone has a new vision when they come in as a new boss. Let’s see what his vision is and how it plays out.

In the interview, Lemon also noted that he grew tired of covering politics in primetime, which we covered here.

