Don Lemon Admits He Got Tired of Covering Politics in Primetime

In preparing for his new CNN show, “CNN This Morning,” which debuts on November 1 on the cable news network, Don Lemon has spoken out about his previous time at the network.

Lemon, 56, says he has “in some ways” gotten tired of the political bashing that happens on primetime cable news shows.

In an interview with Semafor’s Max Tani, Lemon opened up about his thoughts on the new morning show, on CNN’s new leader, and about his previous role.

Regarding Lemon’s former spot as anchor of “Don Lemon Tonight,” which aired on CNN in primetime, Tani asked Lemon “throughout the previous administration, you would occasionally butt heads with Trump. You covered politics quite a bit on your primetime show. Was this something you got tired of?”

In response, Lemon replied, “ I would be lying to you if I didn't say that was a factor. I never really butted heads with the last president. He didn't have the courage to come on and take hard questions from CNN and me and my show.

“Look, has it been frustrating over the last couple of years having to deal with politics in the way it's been dealt with in primetime? Yes. Was I tired of it? In some ways, yeah it's gotten old.”

Lemon went on to say that his nightly program’s format has changed of late.

“after Donald Trump wasn't president anymore, and we had a war in Ukraine — that changed our approach to what we did in primetime, which was not starting every single night with a monologue about Donald Trump and how bad he was and how terrible things were in the country,” Lemon said.

