Cause of "Harry Potter" Star Robbie Coltrane's Death Revealed

Image by Colin Zhu

It has now been just over a week since we lost Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane, who was known for playing Hagrid in the famed movie franchise.

Word has now come out about the cause of death for the 72-year-old acting veteran.

Coltrane’s death certificate has been made public, and the cause of death is officially listed as multiple organ failure, with other medical conditions and factors contributing to the death.

In addition to multiple organ failure, Coltrane “had been suffering from sepsis, lower respiratory tract infection and heart block," according to Deadline.

Coltrane also suffered from obesity and Type 2 diabetes.

Coltrane passed away on October 14, as we previously reported.

At the time, Coltrane’s manager put out the following statement:

My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14th. Robbie was a unique talent sharing the Guinness Book of World Records award for winning three consecutive best actor BAFTAs for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series ‘Cracker’ in 1994, 1985 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon. He will probably best be remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream and letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.” For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.