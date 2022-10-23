New York City Adds New School Holiday

Amila Tennakoon (CC Attribution 2.0)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced plans to add a new school holiday to all public schools in New York starting in 2023, according to CNN.

In the announcement, Adams announced that Diwali, the Hindu ‘festival of lights,’ would be added to the public school schedule as a school holiday. The announcement was made at a press conference with state assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and Department of Education chancellor David Bankes this week.

The five-day holiday this year starts on October 24, and will be recognized with a one-day school holiday. The holiday spot on the schedule will replace Anniversary Day, which is celebrated the first Thursday in June.

The swap was necessary due to the fact that public schools in New York are bound by the state’s education laws, which mandate all public schools having 180 school instructional days. By replacing Anniversary Day with Diwali, the school will still have 180 instructional days.

CNN notes that Diwali “is a major Hindu festival but is also celebrated by some Buddhists, Sikjs and Jains. The date of Diwali fluctuates.”

“The time has come to recognize over 200,000 New Yorkers of the Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh and Jain faiths who celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights,” Rajkumar, who introduced legislation to recognize Diwali, said in the press conference. She called Anniversary Day “an obscure and antiquated day,” as compared to Diwali, which is celebrated by a “growing number of New Yorkers.”

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.