Canada Bans Purchases and Sales of Handguns

Joshuashearn (Creative Commons)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that he will be banning the sale, purchase and transfer of handguns in the country, according to NPR.

In a tweet on Friday, Trudeau said “Update: People can no longer buy, sell, or transfer handguns within Canada — and they cannot bring newly acquired handguns into the country.”

The move came as Trudeau held a press conference. As part of his speech, he said, “when people are being killed, when people are being hurt, responsible leadership requires us to act. Recently again, we have seen too many examples of horrific tragedies involving firearms.

The NPR article notes that “in addition to a ban on handgun sales, it is also now forbidden to bring newly acquired handguns into Canada.”

A bill is being discussed in Canadian parliament that NPR calls “one of the strongest pieces of gun control legislation in decades.”

Many people are speaking out on both sides of the issue, with safety and anti-gun groups praising the prime minister for the action, although the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights, a pro-gun group,“argues that placing stricter legislation on guns does not decrease gun violence,” according to the report.

NPR also notes that "shootings in Canada are on the rise, although the rate of violent deaths by firearms there is still a fraction of those in the U.S." Trudeau banned 1,500 models of assault-style weapons in 2020.

