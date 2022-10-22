NBA Legend Looking to Buy Raiders

All-Pro Reels (Creative Commons 2.0)

Magic Johnson, the former National Basketball Association star who owns a stake in the Los Angeles Dodgers, is in talks to buy part of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a report in Semafor.

Semafor’s Liz Hoffman and Reed Albergotti report that the deal, if finalized, could be the richest sports deal in history.

Johnson, along with a team he is assembling, would be purchasing a minority stake in the NFL franchise, which is majority owned by the family of the late owner Al Davis.

It is unclear what price point the deal is currently being discussed at, but according to Semafor, “Forbes reported in August that Raiders owner Mark Davis had received an offer from an unnamed investor for a minority stake that valued the team at $6.5 billion. That would be a record for any professional sports franchise, easily surpassing recent deals for both the NFL’s Denver Broncos and the Premier League’s Chelsea club.”

A purchase of part of the Raiders would add the NFL franchise to Johnson’s portfolio, which also includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, as well franchises of restaurants such as Burger King and Starbucks.

This would not be the first time Johnson has looked at acquiring a stake in the Raiders, as he was also considering investing in them a decade ago when the team was still in Oakland, California. At that time, Johnson was looking to help bring the Raiders to Los Angeles. The team later moved to Las Vegas.

