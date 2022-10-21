Starkville, MS

College Football Star Dead at 18

Samuel Westmoreland, a Mississippi State University student and an offensive lineman for the university’s football team, has died at the age of 18, according to a statement put out by the university this week.

Westmoreland died just shy of his 19th birthday, which would have been on Friday.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Mike Leach, the football coach at Mississippi State University, said:

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland, a freshman student-athlete with our football program.

“Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

“The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family.

“Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

In a separate statement published by NBC News, Mississippi State University President Mark E. Keenum said in a statement:

“One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students — and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death.”

Westmoreland was found at church in Starkville, Mississippi, according to police officials. Police say no foul play is suspected.

