Major Layoffs Expected at Twitter

Billionaire Tesla founder Elon Musk has made more news in his bid to purchase social media giant Twitter, with news coming down on Thursday afternoon that Musk plans to cut a large majority of Twitter’s employees if the acquisition is finalized, according to the New York Post and Washington Post.

Musk, 51, has told potential investors in the deal that he plans to lay off about 75 percent of the employees who are currently working for Twitter.

Even if the acquisition is not finalized, there is potential bad news on the way for employees, as current Twitter management also is planning major downsizing, with a plan to slash payroll by around $800 million by the end of 2023. That would cut around 25 percent of Twitter’s workforce.

The will-he-won’t-he saga of whether Musk will complete the Twitter acquisition has been ongoing for months, and a trial is currently on hold as the two parties figure out next steps. The trial is for a lawsuit that Twitter has filed to attempt to compel Musk to follow through with the purchase, which he tried to back out of earlier this year.

Twitter and Elon Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comments by media outlets on Thursday afternoon, and had not commented on the reports as of the time of this publication.

