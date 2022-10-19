Harry Potter Legend Dies

Actor Robbie Coltrane, who was best known for playing Hagrid in the beloved book and movie franchise “Harry Potter,” has died at 72, according to his agent.

Coltrane died Friday add a hospital in the United Kingdom. His cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, his agent, Belinda Wright, said:

My client and friend Robbie Coltrane OBE passed away on Friday, October 14th. Robbie was a unique talent sharing the Guinness Book of World Records award for winning three consecutive best actor BAFTAs for his portrayal of Fitz in Granada TV’s series ‘Cracker’ in 1994, 1985 and 1996 with Sir Michael Gambon. He will probably best be remembered for decades to come as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role which brought joy to children and adults alike all over the world, prompting a stream and letters every week for over 20 years. James Bond fans write too to applaud his role in “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough.” For me personally I shall remember him as an abidingly loyal client. As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent, brilliantly witty and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him.”

Coltrane was born Anthony Robert McMillan on March 30, 1950. He began acting in his 20s, but became beloved by millions of fans when he began portraying Rubeus Hagrid in the “Harry Potter franchise. He played the role for 10 years, across the franchise’s entire run from 2001 until 2011.

