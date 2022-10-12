Spotify Announces Podcast Cancellations

From the Antü Plasma Suite, which released it explicitly under the Creative Commons

Spotify has announced that it is cancelling several of its original podcasts from its Spotify Originals podcast slate, according to TechCrunch

The announcements will impact the Parcast and Gimlet studios, but involve layoffs of less that 5 percent of the staff from Spotify’s podcast unit. Some of the staff will also be reassigned to other podcasts, according to the TechCrunch report.

Per the report,

Over the next couple of months, podcasts leaving the platform include Gimlet’s “How to Save a Planet,” “Crime Show,” “Every Little Thing,” as well as Parcast’s “Medical Murders,” “Female Criminals,” “Crimes of Passion,” “Dictator,” “Mythology,” “Haunted Places” and “Urban Legends.”

In the second quarter of 2023, Spotify will also say goodbye to “Horoscope Today.”

Spotify had been building up their slate of original podcasts, and this has become the first time that Spotify announced a group cancellation of original podcasts.

There are over 500 Spotify Original podcasts currently in production, which are produced by four different studios, including Gimlet, Parcast, The Ringer and Spotify Studios. TechCrunch notes that the cancellations this month did not effect The Ringer or Spotify Studios.

Similar to cancellations in the TV industry, Spotify appears to be weeding out the duds. This could make room for the several upcoming O&E (original and exclusive) titles that the company intends to announce in the weeks and months ahead, we hear.

