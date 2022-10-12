Former NFL Star Dies at 50

Erin Costa/Flickr

Another piece of tragic news has come out of the sporting world, with an announcement of a death of a former NFL player at a very young age this month.

Tyrone Davis, a former National Football League tight end who played for both the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers, has died at 50, according to the Jeffress Funeral Home and New York Post.

Davis passed away in early October on October 2 but the news was just officially announced on Wednesday morning.

Davis was drafted out of the University of Virginia in 1995 as a wide receiver. He was later converted to tight end and was traded to the Packers before the 1997 season.

As a wide receiver in college, "he set a school record with 28 touchdown receptions. He caught 13 touchdowns in his eight-year career with the Jets and Packers," the New York Post states.

According to the New York Post writeup,

Davis caught a career-high seven touchdowns in 1998, including Brett Favre’s 200th career TD pass in a 37-3 win over the Giants. He set a career-high with 20 receptions during the 1999 season.

Davis suffered from a myriad of injuries and was released by the Packers before the 2003 season, ending his career.

Davis’ cause of death had not been made public as of Wednesday afternoon.

News Breaking LIVE provides breaking news updates from around the world, as well as coverage of vertices such as media, entertainment and technology. Follow us for the latest on NewsBreak.