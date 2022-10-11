CNN Shuts Down Another Division

CNN on Monday announced they were shutting down another division, with the folding of their NFT offering called Vault, according to reports.

Vault by CNN will be closing down in the near future, although an exact date for the closure has not been announced.

Vault was originally launched in the summer of 2021 as a way for NFT collectors to acquire NFTs related to CNN and its history. One such NFT that was offered was for the CNN+ service that was shut down just weeks after launch earlier this year.

The statement by Vault by CNN read as follows:

"Fellow collectors -

"The Vault team is honored to have partnered with amazing journalists, producers, artists, photojournalists, and collectors from all over the word during our time together, but we have decided that it’s time to say goodbye to Vault by CNN.

"Vault was originally launched as a 6-week experiment, but the support and engagement from our community let us expand this project into something much larger. Thank you to each of you for your interest and engagement in what we built together.

"At CNN’s core is a spirit of innovation and experimentation, going right back to our founding in 1980. We learned a lot from our first foray into Web3, and we are excited to carry Vault’s concepts around community storytelling into future projects.

"While we will no longer be developing or maintaining this community, the Vault NFT collection will live on. Head over to our Discord server for more on that.

"Thank you for joining us for a great year of journalism, art, and community

- Vault by CNN"

