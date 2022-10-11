Changes Announced for Ted Cruz's Podcast

ShareAlike 2.0 Generic (CC BY-SA 2.0)

A change was announced Monday to the political podcast landscape as it was announced that Sen. Ted Cruz’ “Verdict with Ted Cruz” podcast is moving to iHeartRadio.

The move will bring the podcast, which, according to podcast tracking site Chartable was ranked number 14 in the most popular political podcasts list and 49th in most popular news podcast lists, to the iHeartRadio app, according to Barrett Media, who had a write-up on the news on Monday morning.

The move will have another major change, however, as the co-host of the show, Michael Knowles, will not be continuing his role following the change to iHeartRadio. Knowles is under contract full-time with conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, so his contract would forbid him from working with a competing company such as iHeartRadio. With the change, Ben Ferguson, host of iHeartRadio’s “The Ben Ferguson Podcast,” will join “Verdict with Ted Cruz” as the show’s new co-host.

The Barrett Media report included this quote:

“An offer has come in from iHeartRadio to take this show to a huge national audience — it’s already obviously at a national audience on podcast, but on radio stations,” co-host Michael Knowles said during the podcast announcing the move, adding “iHeart has a gigantic network” and can “fund production” as well as “dump a whole bunch of money into marketing”.

