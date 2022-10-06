Twitter Rolling Out Major New Feature

"Twitter Logo" by Paul Snelling is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

One of the most requested features in Twitter’s history is finally coming, as the edit button is being added to Twitter on Thursday, according to Verge.

The issue, however, is the new button will only initially be rolled out to paying subscribers who use Twitter’s premium Twitter Blue service, which costs $4.99 a month.

The feature has been gradually rolling out this week to those subscribers, with subscribers in Canada, Australia and New Zealand receiving access on Monday, and subscribers in the United States gradually beginning to gain access on Thursday afternoon.

According to The Verge's Jay Peters,

I’ve already seen a bunch of edited tweets on my timeline. The key has been to look for a little pencil icon on tweets in your feed or in tweets themselves. If you want to see an edit history, click on a tweet and then on the pencil. Tweets can be edited up to five times and only 30 minutes after someone has posted the tweet.

If you have been on Twitter over the past 10-15 years, few features have been more widely requested. When discussing improvements for the app, reply sections are typically filled with users asking for the edit button, an opportunity to edit your tweet after posting it. Elon Musk, who is in talks to purchase Twitter, has also been a proponent of the feature.

The Verge's Peters continues,

Once the ability to edit a tweet has rolled out to you, you’ll be able to find it in the Labs section of the app that’s available to Twitter Blue subscribers, which costs $4.99 per month. Some tweets can’t be edited, like replies, retweets, and polls. You can see the full list of what can’t be changed as well as read more details about the edit feature in a Twitter support document. The feature is still in testing, so some aspects could change down the line.

