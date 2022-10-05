Chris Cuomo's New Show Launches to 147,000 Viewers

"Chris Cuomo" by Thomas Hawk is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0.

Chris Cuomo's new NewsNation program, "Cuomo," debuted Monday night to 147,000 total viewers in the 8 p.m. ET timeslot, according to a ratings break-down published by media news website Mediaite. The numbers are from ratings service Nielsen, which tracks television ratings.

The numbers are a large jump from the previous Monday, where the 8 p.m. ET timeslot pulled in just 48,000 viewers. The numbers are well short of the other cable news networks, however, with first place Fox News pulling in 2.9 million viewers in the 8 p.m. timeslot with "Tucker Carlson Tonight." 1.4 million viewers tuned in for MSNBC's "All In With Chris Hayes," and over 800,000 people were watching "Anderson Cooper 360" on CNN.

Since launching in 2020, NewsNation has been unable to compete with the "big three" cable news networks, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, usually averaging closer to 50,000 viewers in prime-time. The first night of "Cuomo," however, did provide a boost to the other NewsNation primetime shows, with shows such as "Dan Abrams LIVE," and "Banfield" pulling in well north of their typical ratings.

Where "Cuomo" really struggled, however, was in the coveted 25-54 age demographic, which is the age range that advertisers typically most value in allotting advertising dollars to tv channels. The 8 p.m. hour of "Cuomo" pulled in just 8,000 viewers in the demographic on Monday night, which, according to Barrett Media, is around what has been typical for NewsNation in primetime.

The show's first episode has had success on YouTube, however, and as of Wednesday afternoon, the full episode, which was posted to NewsNation's YouTube channel, had over 116,000 views.