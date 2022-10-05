New American League Home Run King Crowned

Aaron Judge "The Yankees' Aaron Judge singles during the first inning." by apardavila is licensed under CC BY 2.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his 62nd home run of the season on Tuesday night, breaking the all-time American League record for most home runs in a season.

The previous record was set by another Yankee, Roger Maris in 1961. Two players, both in the National League, have more home runs in a season: Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs in 1998 and Barry Bonds, the all-time home run king, hit 73 in a record-breaking 2001 season. Both McGwire and Bonds' legacies have been questioned due to evidence of steroid use throughout the career.

These allegations were referenced by Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr., in a tweet following Judge's record-breaking home run Tuesday night

Congratulations to Aaron Judge and his family on Aaron’s historic home run number 62! It has definitely been a baseball season to remember. You are all class and someone who should be revered. For the MAJORITY of the fans, we can now celebrate a new CLEAN HOME RUN KING!!

The tweet comes following a tweet Maris Jr. made about Bonds' legacy on Monday night:

Barry Bonds is the best baseball player ever. What Bonds did in 2001 was the most dominate hitting performance ever. I know Bonds is the single season home run champ (73) based on the CURRENT record books. Home run records have been SEPARATED before … I like Judge better!!

With Judge being a free-agent in the off-season, many expect him to receive one of the richest contracts ever handed out in Major League Baseball history