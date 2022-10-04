Country Legend Loretta Lynn Dead at 90

Loretta Lynn "Loretta Lynn SXSW 2016 -8842 (33197871691)" by Anna Hanks from Austin, Texas, USA/CC

Loretta Lynn, who went from being the daughter of a coal miner in Kentucky, to being the queen of country music, has died at the age of 90, according to multiple reports.

Lynn died on Tuesday at her home in Tennessee, CNN reports, citing a statement from her family.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the statement read.

Lynn was best known for songs such as "Coal Miner's Daughter" and "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man), the second of which topped country charts in 1966, becoming the first woman to write a number one country song.

According to the Tennesseean, Born Loretta Webb on April 14, 1932, Lynn was one of eight children of Melvin Webb and Clara Webb. She was married in 1948 at the age of 16 and began writing songs by 1960. She had her first top-10 hit with "Success" in 1962. In 1964.

She had three top 20 songs with "Wine, Women and Song," "Happy Birthday" and "Mr. and Mrs. Used To Be," a duet she performed with Ernest Tubb.

Her first number 1 hit, "Don't Come Home A Drinkin' (with Lovin on Your Mind)" was released in 1966, and in 1977 she won top female vocalist at the Country Music Awards. She continued to perform and put out new music into her late 80s, with her final album, "Still Woman Enough" debuting in 2021.

No cause of death was announced.

