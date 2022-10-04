Elon Musk Going Through with Twitter Deal

Elon Musk "Elon Musk Dreaming of a Brighter Future" by jurvetson is licensed under CC BY 2.0.

Word came out Tuesday morning, October 4, that Elon Musk was looking to go through with the Twitter deal after all. The reporting stated that Musk was proposing to buy the social media giant for his original offer price of $54.20.

The news comes just weeks before the will he-won't he battle into whether Musk would buy Twitter was set to make its way into a Delaware courtroom, after Twitter sued Musk to make him follow-through with the deal after he backed out earlier this year.

Investors seem happy with the prospect of Musk acquiring the company, as shares jumped over 18 percent before being halted on Tuesday.

According to Bloomberg,

Musk had been trying for months to back out of his contract to acquire Twitter, signed in April. Musk began showing signs of buyer’s remorse shortly after the deal was announced, alleging that Twitter had misled him about the size of its user base and the prevalence of automated accounts known as bots.

It is not clear what a Musk acquisition would look like for the typical day-to-day Twitter user, but Musk has often made comments about how he sees Twitter as a place for free speech, a virtual "town square," as Musk called it, where people can come share their thoughts and ideas. Musk has also floated ideas of re-instating former U.S. President Donald Trump to the website after his 2021 ban in the wake of January 6.

It was not immediately clear when a potential deal could be finalized, or when it would close.