Chris Cuomo Returning to TV

Chris Cuomo during his time working at CNN (Sen. Chris Coons/Flickr)

Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, who was fired last year amid his brother's ongoing sexual misconduct allegation, and allegations that Cuomo helped advise his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in those allegations, is returning to television news on Monday, October 3 with a new show on cable news startup NewsNation.

Cuomo, 52, will host a weeknight news program called "Cuomo" that will air nightly at 8 p.m. ET. The new gig was announced this summer during an appearance on "Dan Abrams LIVE," a news program hosted by former MSNBC host Dan Abrams that also appears on NewsNation.

In addition to his new role on the cable news startup, Cuomo is hosting a new podcast called "The Chris Cuomo Project." That podcast, which launched this summer, has already had guests such as Andrew Yang, Sean Penn and Sen. Joe Manchin.

According to NewsNation, Cuomo will have several high-profile guests during his first week on-air.

NewsNation, which launched in 2020 with a goal of building into a 24-hour unbiased news station, has been building up their talent roster with such hosts as Ashleigh Banfield, Leland Vittert and Adrienne Bankert. Their Senior National Correspondent Brian Entin grew his profile last fall while covering the Gabby Petito homicide investigation and manhunt for Brian Laundrie. Entin now has nearly 300,000 followers on Twitter.

