New York City, NY

NYC residents 12 and older may get free in-home immunizations to help reduce COVID rates.

OnYourHand

Following many weeks of rises, COVID rates are beginning to decrease in the five boroughs.

It is in stark contrast to the COVID indications for the rest of the country, and local medical authorities have ascribed the reductions mostly to vaccines as well as measures such as masking and social distance, among others. The in-home vaccine visits, which are now accessible for anybody 12 years old or older who wants one, have been cited as having played a significant role in the increase in immunization rates.

In response to the request of the city's Health and Hospitals Corporation, which organizes the in-home immunization program, PIX11 News was allowed to witness such a visit on Friday.

A nurse, a nurse's assistant, and a driver arrived at the house of Yu Guanxin, 94, and put on new, sterile personal protective equipment (PPE).

After being welcomed by Kang Yu, the patient's son, who had arranged the appointment, they proceeded to the patient's residence.

In response to the recent emergence of the delta variety, Kang Yu expressed concern, saying, "That makes me extremely concerned."

“However, the city will offer this kind of service,” he added, referring to the provision of in-home immunizations. "I believe it's amazing." said the author.

He had to sign out some basic paperwork before the nurse and her aide injected a dosage of Pfizer vaccine into his arm. After he completed the papers, the nonagenarian was sent to the hospital.

Following the injection, which took about five seconds to give, the patient's son inquired as to how it went.

You responded in his native Mandarin, saying, "Very nice." Kang Yu, his son, did the translation.

The medical professionals on the team, for their part, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to do their jobs.

Brunson, a nurse's assistant, expressed her delight at the program's inclusivity. “We can come to any borough and inoculate you in the familiarity of your own home,” says the doctor.

They emphasized that neither age nor health condition should be taken into consideration. They will come to any residence that requests of them.

An in-home visit may be scheduled by any resident of New York City's five boroughs, regardless of their legal status.

“We've seen a lot of youngsters ranging in age from 12 or 13 years old to 102 years old,” Gulkarov said.

In their jobs, they represent MedRite, a medical provider with whom the city's Health and Hospitals organization has contracted to offer in-home vaccinations.

A contract with a medical provider has also been signed by the Department of Health and Hospitals to run mobile immunization stations, including two vans that were stationed outside of Melba's Restaurant in Harlem.

The goal is to improve access, which will increase immunizations.

The most significant rise in recent weeks has been in at-home injections; teams such as the one that visited the Yu family conduct about 175 visits each day across the city.

Vaccination vans, such as the ones put up at Melba's, tend to have low double-digit numbers of visits daily, but those numbers mount up over the course of a citywide campaign. According to the city's Health Department, more than 10.5 million doses have been given in the city so far this year.

Every patient who receives a vaccination at whatever site where it is given is eligible to win one of the $100 debit cards that the city is giving out to every newly vaccinated patient in the city.

Kang Yu said that that wasn't the main reason he'd scheduled the meeting with his father, but he acknowledged that it was still useful.

“It grabbed my attention,” he said, according to PIX11 News. “So I figured, 'Why not?'” I reasoned.

Overall, the city reports a seven percent reduction in infections since last week, as well as a 14 percent fall in hospitalizations from the average of a month earlier.

This is in stark contrast to the increase in COVID seen across the rest of the nation. Since late winter, the number of new COVID cases, hospitalizations, and fatalities in the United States has reached its highest level in almost two years.

Pexel

