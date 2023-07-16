Celebrating Graunt's 1662 Approach to Data Transparency: A Lesson for Modern Research

Michael Nelson discusses a quote from Irwin (1935) regarding Graunt (1662), the first individual to use plague data to create and publish life tables.

Graunt was known for sharing his raw data alongside his findings, likening himself to a schoolboy ready to be disciplined for any errors made.

Nelson notes that many later researchers have shied away from this level of transparency due to fear of criticism.

However, this approach has often led to a lack of trust in their results.