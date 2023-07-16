New York City, NY

Celebrating Graunt's 1662 Approach to Data Transparency: A Lesson for Modern Research

Michael Nelson discusses a quote from Irwin (1935) regarding Graunt (1662), the first individual to use plague data to create and publish life tables.

Graunt was known for sharing his raw data alongside his findings, likening himself to a schoolboy ready to be disciplined for any errors made.

Nelson notes that many later researchers have shied away from this level of transparency due to fear of criticism.

However, this approach has often led to a lack of trust in their results.

Circleville, NY

Circleville Middle School Students Explore Human Rights and Community Service at Enriching Academy

A group of middle school students from Circleville Middle School participated in the Human Rights Academy, where they spent an enriching week learning about the Declaration of Human Rights. This learning experience involved various activities, hearing from guest speakers, engaging in a community service project, and taking a trip to the United Nations in New York City. The focus of the week was Article 25 of the Declaration, which addresses the right to a standard of living adequate for one's health and well-being. The academy was facilitated by a team of educators and professionals.

Poughkeepsie, NY

Innis Avenue Sidewalk Renovation to Enhance Accessibility and Safety in Poughkeepsie

The Dutchess County Department of Public Works (DPW) has revealed plans to begin a sidewalk renovation project on Innis Avenue. Work will commence this week and will aim to create a continuous sidewalk along the southbound lane of the avenue, filling in any existing gaps. Other elements of the project will include widening the sidewalks and upgrading intersections to meet American Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

Oswego County, NY

Teenager Faces 70 Charges Linked to Illegal Firearms Trafficking in Oswego County

The New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) completed an investigation into illegal firearms trafficking in Oswego County on July 20, 2023. The probe resulted in the arrest of 18-year-old David M. Desimone III, who was charged with 53 felonies and 17 misdemeanors connected to illegal firearms. The CSU had previously conducted a criminal search warrant at the Desimone residence in November 2022, which led to seizures and an arrest.

Brooklyn, NY

Mayor Adams Unveils $40M Renovation Plan for Downtown Brooklyn's Public Spaces and Street Safety

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, along with the NYC Parks Commissioner Sue Donoghue and the DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez, announced a significant investment of over $40 million for the renovation of public spaces and street safety improvements in Downtown Brooklyn. This initiative is part of Mayor Adams' larger $375 million investment plan, the "Working People's Agenda," which aims to create vibrant public spaces across all five boroughs. The project will bring about improvements in streetscape, transportation, public space, including enhanced bus services, the addition of public art, and increased pedestrian and roadway user safety, thus supporting the recovery of Brooklyn's largest economic center.

Penfield, NY

Highlighting the Impact of Penfield's Fire Marshal Jeff David: Ensuring Community Safety and Well-being

This month, the Staff Spotlight is focused on Jeff David, the Fire Marshal of the Town of Penfield. Jeff began his tenure with the town in 2014, serving as the Assistant Fire Marshal before assuming his current role in 2017. His responsibilities as Fire Marshal include conducting fire safety inspections, managing emergency responses, and leading community education and outreach efforts.

Penfield, NY

Free College Preparation Workshops for High School Students: ACT/SAT Practice Tests and Essay Writing Guidance

Parents of high school sophomores, juniors, and seniors are being offered workshops aimed at preparing their students for college. These workshops, which are free of charge, are customizable to suit each student's individual needs. Interested parties are required to register in advance.

Albany, NY

Lynette Maffei Appointed as President of ADNET Technologies in Strategic Leadership Restructuring

ADNET Technologies, a leading IT management and cybersecurity firm, has announced a strategic change in its leadership structure. Lynette Maffei, who joined the firm in 2015 as Controller and served as Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for the past three years, is now taking on the role of President. This move is part of ADNET's strategic decision to separate the roles of Chief Executive Officer and President, which it believes will allow the organization to scale in unprecedented ways.

Colonie, NY

GRNE Solar Celebrates Inauguration of First Capital Region Location with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

GRNE Solar, a subsidiary of Nelnet, recently celebrated the inauguration of its first-ever location in the Capital Region. The company oversees a growing network of community solar installations and also installs and services both commercial and residential solar panels. This is a crucial service, particularly for homeowners needing to sell or buy a property where the original panel installer is no longer available.

Schenectady, NY

Grand Opening of Mohawk Valley Art Shoppe: A Significant Addition to Schenectady's Artist Community

Devery Gara, owner of Mohawk Valley Art Shoppe, alongside her family and a large group of supporters, inaugurated their new store. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by friends, family, and an extensive gathering of onlookers. Notable attendees included distinguished speakers and prominent figures from the community.

Rotterdam, NY

Community Celebrates Messiah Lutheran Church Improvements with Special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

The ribbon cutting ceremony for improvements at Messiah Lutheran Church was marked by a special moment when Assemblyman Santabarbara’s son Michael presented the official citation to Rev. Dustin Longmire. The Reverend and his congregation were praised for exemplifying the meaning of community and the essence of an all-inclusive faith family. The church extends a warm welcome to all who wish to worship and serve.

Mamaroneck, NY

Village of Mamaroneck Board of Trustees to Audit Bills in Scheduled Meeting on July 24, 2023

The Village of Mamaroneck Board of Trustees has scheduled a regular meeting on July 24, 2023. The meeting, which will take place in a courtroom, will focus on the audit of bills. Attendees are requested to silence electronic devices and take note of fire exits.

Tappan, NY

Melissa Luciano Appointed as New Principal of Tappan Zee High School

The Board of Education has appointed Melissa Luciano as the new principal of Tappan Zee High School, effective from July 21, 2023. Superintendent of Schools, Brian Culot, Ed.D., expressed his delight at the appointment, praising Luciano as a visionary and caring leader who is dedicated to fostering strong relationships among students, staff, and parents. He highlighted her role in creating impactful programs that cater to all students, and her commitment to the school community, which made her an ideal fit for the role.

Tappan, NY

South Orangetown Middle School's Summer Enrichment Program Provides Diverse Learning Opportunities for Students

South Orangetown Middle School has been engaging students in an array of educational activities as part of its Summer Enrichment Program. The program, which began last week, is aimed at students in grades 6-8 and covers a variety of subjects such as math, financial literacy, gaming strategies, art, virtual engineering and physical education.

Brookhaven, NY

Renowned Physicist John Hill Appointed as Deputy Director at Brookhaven National Laboratory

John Hill, a renowned physicist known globally for his contribution to x-ray scattering research, has been appointed as the Deputy Director for Science and Technology (DDST) at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Brookhaven National Laboratory, set to assume his position on July 1. This appointment comes after an international search initiated in March 2022 when the current DDST, Robert Tribble, declared his intention to step down after serving for eight years. JoAnne Hewett, the upcoming director of Brookhaven Lab, praised Hill for his vision, institutional knowledge, and leadership skills. Until Hewett officially joins the Lab later this summer, Jack Anderson will be serving as the interim director.

Cattaraugus County, NY

County Legislative Committees to Meet in July: Remote Participation Available

The Legislative Committees of a certain county are set to meet on a Wednesday in July. The meeting will commence at 4:00 p.m. in a large committee room at a designated County Center.

Mamaroneck, NY

Mamaroneck Village Weekly Update: Event Highlights, Mosquito Control Plans, and Comprehensive Plan Updates

The Village of Mamaroneck recently shared its event calendar and other updates. The Art Council's Neighborhood Parks Summer Concerts Series was held on Friday, July 21, with Carlos Jimenez performing at Florence Park. Upcoming events include the Summer on the Avenue Block Party on Wednesday, July 26, where Mamaroneck Avenue will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. for an evening of entertainment, food, and community activities.

Greenburgh, NY

FEMA Plans to Fund Elevation of Residential Structures in Greenburgh as Disaster Prevention Measure

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a division of the Department of Homeland Security, has announced its intention to provide funding to the Township of Greenburgh for the elevation of six residential structures as a preventative measure against future disaster losses. The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), which has been established to help communities develop hazard mitigation plans, will facilitate this funding. The plan is in adherence to Executive Order 11988 (Floodplain Management), 44 CFR Part 9, and the National Historic Preservation Act.

Greenburgh, NY

Murray Bodin Endorses Quality and Variety at the New Greenburgh Farmers Market on Manhattan Ave/Elm

Community activist Murray Bodin has given a glowing review of the new Greenburgh farmers market located on Manhattan Ave and Elm. Bodin, who has been a frequent critic of town government, has nothing but praise for the weekly market. He particularly commends the quality of the tomatoes, pickles and other produce on sale.

New York Forward Loan Fund 2: $150 Million Initiative to Boost Small Businesses Announced by Governor Hochul

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the New York Forward Loan Fund 2 program, which is aimed at assisting small businesses and nonprofits. The enhanced fund is part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative, led by Empire State Development, and represents a commitment to small businesses in the state. Businesses with fewer than 100 employees and less than $5 million in annual revenue can apply for loans up to $150,000 at fixed-rate interest rates. The program is intended to have a lifespan of eight years and will focus on providing flexible working capital for a variety of expenses.

New York Braces for Severe Thunderstorms: Governor Hochul Calls for Preparedness and Safety

Governor Kathy Hochul has urged New Yorkers, particularly those in the western part of the state, to prepare for possible severe thunderstorms from Thursday evening into Friday. The most severe weather is anticipated to impact Western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions. Areas in the Mid-Hudson, Capital and North Country regions, which have recently experienced severe thunderstorms and flash flooding, are expected to have the lowest risk of severe weather. However, heavy downpours are possible in areas that have recently been flooded. The Governor and her administration are closely monitoring the weather system and are prepared to support local responses to any impacts.

