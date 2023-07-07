Rochester, NY

Roc City Sailing, Inc. Receives $20,000 Grant for Urban Youth Sailing Program Scholarships

New York Updates
Rochester, NY

Roc City Sailing, Inc. has received a $20,000 grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund for Youth Sports, administered by the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

The grant will support The Urban Youth Sailing Program in partnership with the City of Rochester Department of Recreation and Human Services.

Over 80 students from the Rochester City School District have been awarded full scholarships for Learn to Sail and Adventure Sail sessions, which include sailing on the bay and exploring the nearby wetlands.

ROC City Sailing skippers and instructors guide the students through the sessions, tailoring each lesson to the group and weather conditions.

There are 27 full scholarships available for city youth, with week-long sessions taking place on various dates in July and August.

Additionally, there are scholarships available for a half-day Adventure Sail session on August 19, 2023.

Interested individuals can apply for scholarships at https://roccitysailing.org/scholarship/ and register for classes at https://roccitysailing.org/classes/.

