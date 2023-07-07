Safety Concerns Arise from Battery Energy Storage System Failures at WVCSD Board Meeting

During a recent board meeting, the Warwick Valley Central School District's Board of Education, administration, and engineer discussed the failures of the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at two facilities. One facility is located on the District's property on County Route 1, while the other is on Church Street, which is private property.

The failures resulted in a fire at the County Route 1 site and triggered alarms at the Church Street location. The District's primary focus is prioritizing the County Route 1 site, but both sites are being evaluated. Independent firms are currently assessing the situation.

The Centipede module, manufactured by Powin, failed at both sites. Convergent West Warwick LLC, the owner and operator of the systems, did not attend the board meeting but sent a letter explaining that they would provide an update once the investigation is more advanced.

Both sites have disconnected and disassembled the affected units, and independent consultants have been engaged to assess the situation. The District has hired an independent consultant to review the failures and will await a root cause analysis and a plan moving forward.

After the fire, all schools and offices were closed as a precaution, but air quality and residue tests came back within normal limits, allowing the District to reopen.

The battery system design was approved by O&R Utilities and the New York State Education Department (NYSED). The project went through a thorough approval process during District Facility and Board of Education meetings.