Seeking Community Input: Transforming the Unused Concession Stand at Ontario Beach Park

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is seeking input from the community regarding the future of the unused concession stand at Ontario Beach Park. The building has been vacant since the end of the 2019 beach season. County Executive Bello encourages the community to participate in a survey to share their ideas on how the space can be transformed into a valuable asset for park visitors and Charlotte residents.

The survey can be accessed through the monroecounty.gov/parks-ontariobeach website or the Ontario Beach Park Concession Stand Survey on surveymonkey.com. The building previously operated as a coffee shop and later as a walk-up snack and refreshment stand.